CPM central committee meeting begins to finalise political resolution

THE THREE-DAY central committee meeting of the CPM began Friday in Kolkata to finalise the political and tactical resolutions, which will be adopted at the 22nd party congress to be held in Hyderabad in April. While special invitee to the party’s central committee, V S Achuthanandan, could not attend the meeting on Friday, it is learnt that he wrote to all central committee members, calling for the ouster of BJP with the support of democratic and secular forces, including the Congress.

While leaders said the party is united in considering the BJP-RSS combine as the “biggest threat” and calling for its ouster, two factions — led by general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary Prakash Karat — are divided on whether to seek Congress’ support in its endeavour. While Yechury seeks entering into an understanding with Congress, the Karat faction is against it.

Leaders said that at the central committee meeting, the two factions are debating whether to enter into an understanding with Congress, as they do not want to carry two documents on political tactical line to the party congress. The proposed political tactical line will have to get the approval of the central committee before being adopted in the party Congress.

For the West Bengal CPM, this meeting is important, as it will determine the party’s future course. A CPM state committee member, on condition of anonymity, said: “This meeting is vital for us as panchayat polls are coming up. If the central committee remains undecided on the political tactical line and sends divergent views to the congress in April, our plans for the rural polls will be jeopardised. The state government is likely to hold panchayat elections in either April or May.”

At the beginning of the meeting on Friday, draft resolutions were read out along with Achuthanandan’s letter. Several CPM leaders from West Bengal spoke in favour of Achuthanandan’s views and said state-wise separate political tactics must be adopted, party insiders said. Special invitee to the central committee, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, did not attend the meet.

