CPM activists attack officials during eviction drive

Revenue officials engaged in an anti-encroachment drive at Devikulam in Kerala’s Idukki district were attacked Wednesday, allegedly by activists of the ruling CPM.

Local CPI and CPM leaders have been allegedly gunning for revenue officials, particularly Devikulam sub-collector Sriram Venkitaraman, after the government recently resumed the eviction process. The officials were manhandled by CPM workers on Wednesday when they went to evict an encroachment by a retired government employee, who had usurped 10 cents of land.

“The land had been encroached upon recently, but they started erecting a shed only a few days back. Since, next four days are public holidays in Kerala, the encroachers thought it was safe to go ahead with the construction activity,’’ said the sub-collector.

CPM leader and Devikulam legislator S Rajendran said earlier officials ignored the encroachments after taking bribes. Now, after a new sub-collector assumed office, these officials wanted to become “good boys”, he added.

