CPI(M)’s ‘no-truck-with-Congress’ stand puts CPI in quandary

Welcoming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s statement last week that she would work with the “like-minded parties”, Reddy said it was a “good thing”. Express photo by Anil Sharma Welcoming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s statement last week that she would work with the “like-minded parties”, Reddy said it was a “good thing”. Express photo by Anil Sharma

The CPI(M)’s decision not to ally with the Congress for elections has put the CPI in a quandary as the latter is in favour of a broad front in some states to take on the BJP, but does not want to break the Left unity. The CPI has again made a pitch for a reunification of the Left parties into one entity, saying the rank and file of the Communist movement favours such a move and attempts should be made to make it a reality as quickly as possible.

“We are definitely for a broad front (to take on the BJP), but we want the entire Left to go together. “Now, the CPI(M) has taken a different stand. We will again discuss what is to be done. We don’t want to break with the Left and go with the Congress,” CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said. Last month, the central committee of the CPI(M) had adopted a draft political resolution, ruling out any form of electoral alliances or adjustments with the Congress.

Welcoming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s statement last week that she would work with the “like-minded parties” to ensure that the BJP was defeated in the coming elections, Reddy said it was a “good thing”. He said such a front (against the BJP) was the need of the hour, but added that it would be possible only in some states and not at the national level.

However, such an electoral arrangement was not possible in states where the Congress was directly pitted against regional parties and the Left (like in Kerala), Reddy said. “But in some states, there is a possibility. We are for it, but at the same time, we don’t want to break the Left. How to reconcile both, that we have to work out,” he told PTI. “…If the CPI(M) reconsiders (its decision against a tie-up with the Congress), naturally the Congress and the Left, together, will become a much stronger force even in West Bengal…,” Reddy said.

The veteran leader said the CPI was “continuously reiterating” its desire for a reunification of the Left parties. “We feel that time is running out. As early as possible, this kind of an attempt should be made,” he added. “What I feel…I don’t have any proof as such…the rank and file in the Communist movement, they do feel that this is necessary. “Generally, that’s the desire of the Left well-wishers all over the country and the common people as well. Those who are not sympathetic to the Left also say that all of you should come together and become a stronger force,” Reddy said.

According to another senior CPI leader, a section of the CPI(M) leadership continues to be “antagonistic” to the CPI, while the section in favour of a reunification is not “putting pressure” on them in this regard. The CPI was founded in 1925, while the CPI(M) came into existence in 1964, following a split in the CPI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App