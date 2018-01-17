Bengal: CPI(ML) groups to campaign for Aadhaar ‘opt-out’ option

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The All India People’s Forum (AIPF) and Paschim Banga Gana Sanskriti Parishad, a CPI(ML)-backed organisation, will be campaigning for the Aadhaar “opt-out” option to delink from the database, as proposed in a Rajya Sabha amendment.

“Aadhaar is a scam from the word go. Poorly conceived, opportunistically implemented and puts both individuals and the country at risk. Opt-out form is one of the only options that citizens of India can use to send a message to the government. UID project is a scam, there is nothing unique about it. People ask for PAN card and Voter ID to make Aadhaar…,” Suman Sengupta, Joint Secretary of Paschim Banga Gana Sanskriti Parishad, told The Indian Express.

Speakers from different backgrounds raised issues surrounding Aadhaar at a programme organised in Kolkata on Tuesday. A large number of them said the UID project is unconstitutional, technically flawed and violates people’s fundamental rights and civil liberties.

“Government doesn’t own my data. The job is given to small centres and banks, thus, the data is at high risk. The speakers insisted that the Rajya Sabha amendment for an ‘Opt-out’ of Aadhaar must be allowed. If a citizen so wishes, then all stored biometric data and authentication records should be deleted,” said Sengupta.

Speakers also spoke on how women have allegedly been excluded from Aadhaar in maximum numbers and on “exclusion” from mid-day meals over Aadhaar ID.

