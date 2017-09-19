CPI(ML) bid to enter Dera chief’s estate foiled

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy)

Kerala police on Monday foiled CPI(ML) supporters’ attempt to forcibly enter the land owned by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The jailed Dera head owns 40 acres in Wayanad district. As many as 50 supporters of CPI(ML) tried to enter the estate, but were prevented by police.

The organisation’s Wayanad district secretary, Sam P Mathew, said Ram Rahim had owned the land using his ill-gotten wealth. As there is violation of plantation regulations, the state government should seize the land and distribute it among the landless tribals and Dalits, he said. The CPI(M) government should order a probe into Ram Rahim’s land dealings in Kerala, he added. Ram Rahim bought the 40-acre plot, which had been part of British-era coffee plantations, in 2012.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App