CPI(M) wants Kerala police to book RSS functionary Kundan Chandravat

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said it wanted the state police to register a case against former RSS functionary Kundan Chandravat who had announced a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should examine if a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) can be registered in this regard,” CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters.

Though Chandravat had made the controversial statement in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government there was unlikely to take legal measures against the right wing activist, he said. Balakrishnan’s statement comes a day after the RSS leadership had removed Chandravat from all party posts stating that his controversial statement during a meeting in Ujjain had created a wrong impression about the Sangh.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The Marxist leader also alleged that RSS, with the support of the BJP government at the Centre, was spreading false propaganda against the CPI(M) by claiming that RSS activists were largely being attacked and murdered by the left workers in Kerala. “The announcement of bounty for beheading Kerala Chief Minister is also part of this campaign. Though the RSS leader had made such a provocative statement, no case has been registered against him in Madhaya Pradesh so far,” he said during a press meet at the party headquarters.

“The home minister there has even justified him,” Balakrishnan claimed. “So, as there is no chance to register a case against him in MP, Kerala Police should register one. Because, the repercussions of his statement are going to be felt here,” he added.

Balakrishnan alleged that over 200 CPI(M) activists had been killed by RSS workers in Kerala, including 68 in Kannur district alone. Thousands of left activists were attacked and their houses destroyed, he said. “As many as eight CPI(M) workers were murdered by RSS in the last nine months in the state after the LDF government came to power,” he said.

Alleging that RSS was on a fund raising spree at the national level to garner Rs 100 crore for launching a campaign against the Marxist party, he said CPI(M) would launch a four-day mass campaign at the grassroot level to counter this “communal propaganda.”

Chandravat, the Sah Prachar Pramukh of RSS in Ujjain, had announced the reward on March 2 to avenge the killing of its workers in Kerala, allegedly by CPI(M) workers.