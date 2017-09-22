CPI(M), TRS will back women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, urging him to get the bill passed in the Lok Sabha by taking advantage of the BJP’s majority in the House. Express file photo Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, urging him to get the bill passed in the Lok Sabha by taking advantage of the BJP’s majority in the House. Express file photo

The CPI(M) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said on Friday they would support the women’s reservation bill, which the government was considering to introduce in the Lok Sabha in the winter session. CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said that her party had demanded its passage in the Lok Sabha repeatedly since the time “we got it passed” in the Rajya Sabha in 2010.

“The UPA (government) failed to bring it to the Lok Sabha. Now, the BJP which promised its passage has put it into cold storage,” Karat told PTI today. The ruling TRS in Telangana also said it would back the bill.

“We will definitely support it if the government brings it in the Lok Sabha. Our support will definitely be there,” TRS floor leader in the Lower House A P Jithender Reddy told PTI.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, urging him to get the bill passed in the Lok Sabha by taking advantage of the BJP’s majority in the House. Gandhi assured him of her party’s support to the legislation, which she said would be a significant step forward in the empowerment of women.

According to a senior BJP leader, the Modi government may introduce in Parliament the bill, which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for women. Asked if the bill will be introduced in the winter session, the leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “It may be introduced. But a final call has not been taken yet.”

