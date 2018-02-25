CPI(M) to work out ‘suitable’ electoral tactics to defeat BJP: Sitaram Yechury

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo)

CPI(M) Sunday said it would work out ‘suitable electoral tactics’ to bring together secular and democratic forces, but sans any understanding with Congress, to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The CPI(M)’s primary objective to remove BJP to create a better India. This will be achieved by bringing together democratic and secular forces, but not having any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress’, party secretary Sitaram Yechury said here. He was addressing a rally on the conclusion of the four-day conference of the state unit of the CPI(M). Yechury said CPI(M) cannot ally with Congress to defeat BJP as it represents the same economic policies.

“We have said that at the time of elections, keeping this understanding in mind, suitable electoral tactics will be worked out to maximise the pooling of anti-communal votes in our country,” he said. Defeating BJP/RSS was ‘absolutely imperative’ to create a better India and better society, Yechury said.

The CPI(M) leader said that the coming party congress in Hyderabad would come out with a policy programme on how the party should move forward. Alleging that the country was facing the worst form of exploitation and highest form of corruption under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, he urged people to oust them from power.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the Modi government allows industrialists and capitalists to loot and leave the country before they can be prosecuted. Yechury said the BJP government was implementing the same reforms the erstwhile Congress regime did. In its first three years in power, 79 per cent of all additional wealth generated was taken over by one per cent of the population, he said.

“Farmers are committing suicide, youths were promised two crore jobs a year… but this year alone in eight major industries, there have been job losses of 84,000,” he said. Yechury alleged that about Rs 2.40 lakh crore loans of corporates had been written off by the Modi government in the last three years, but that it was not willing to waive Rs 80,000 crore loans of farmers.

“Our resources are being looted, our people are being impoverished, which cannot be accepted’, he said. “Never before has the hatred against religious minorities been so sharp. Muslims and Dalits are being attacked on false pretexts… Universities are being attacked, syllabus is being changed..” he said.

Stating that Kerala was being targeted by BJP-RSS as it was the only state which was truly secular, he said Marxist party workers were being attacked by them since the 2016 assembly polls in Kerala, “They are creating a cycle of violence’, he said, adding that CPI(M) cannot be wiped out by such attacks. He also claimed that RSS-BJP represents “the darkness of the past” while the Communist party and its red flag represent the light of the future.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(m)state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were among those who spoke.

