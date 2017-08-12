CPI(M) to launch state-wide campaign against pro-corporate policies of BJP in Himachal Pradesh

They claimed that the promises made by the NDA to control inflation had not been fulfilled and the rate had risen manifold. “The cost of a gas cylinder, ration and commodities of daily needs have shot up,” the leaders said, alleging that the Centre was not serious on implementing the Swaminathan Committee’s report. They claimed that the promises made by the NDA to control inflation had not been fulfilled and the rate had risen manifold. “The cost of a gas cylinder, ration and commodities of daily needs have shot up,” the leaders said, alleging that the Centre was not serious on implementing the Swaminathan Committee’s report.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the CPI (M) will launch a state-wide campaign against the “anti-people” and “pro-corporate policies” of the NDA and the state government, the party’s leaders said today. The campaign will also raise the issue of marginalisation of farmers, they said.

“The fortnight long campaign would be launched from August 15 and would focus on anti-people and anti-farmer policy of the government, which has resulted in suicides by growers,” the party’s state members Rakesh Singha and Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said here.

To apprise the general public about the “illusionary atmosphere created by the governments (state and Centre)”, the party would resort to distribution of leaflets and organise street, group and public meetings, the leaders said.

They claimed that the promises made by the NDA to control inflation had not been fulfilled and the rate had risen manifold. “The cost of a gas cylinder, ration and commodities of daily needs have shot up,” the leaders said, alleging that the Centre was not serious on implementing the Swaminathan Committee’s report.

“The state government is patronising Baba Ram Dev who is more inclined towards marketing of his products than yoga and giving him land, and also shielding Baba Ram Dass who allegedly attacked a woman,” Singha said.

Tanwar said, “As per the report of centre of monitoring of Indian economy, the number of jobs has reduced from 9.76 crore to 8.60 crore while 1.50 crore unemployed youth are being added every year.” Former mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan claimed that students have been opposing the hasty implementation of RUSA and alleged that law and order has virtually collapsed in the state.

“People are forced to come on street, seeking CBI probe for justice in sensitive cases like the alleged rape and murder of a minor and killing of forest guard,” he claimed.

