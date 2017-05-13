CPI(M) spearheading murder politics in Kerala: RSS

The RSS today held the CPI(M) responsible for the murder of its worker in Kerala and accused the ruling party of “spearheading murder politics” to annihilate its political opponents in the state. Condemning the brutal killing of its worker, the Sangh said that the spate of murders of swayamsevaks in Kerala under the CPI(M) rule affirms the state government’s conspicuous role in political killings.

“Murder politics is being spearheaded by CPI(M) leadership to annihilate their political opponents, especially RSS from their strongholds,” Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement. With the gruesome murder of Biju, once again, the ruling CPI(M) has reiterated that the party is reluctant to put down arms in Kannur and support the peace initiatives, he added.

Vaidya demanded police to take immediate action to bring all the accused, including the conspirators, to book and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Kannur. He asked all peace lovers in the country to protest against the continuing onslaught on basic human rights of RSS workers and other nationalist organisations in Kerala.

An RSS worker, Biju was hacked to death allegedly by suspected CPI(M) activists at Payyanur town yesterday, prompting the BJP to demand imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kannur district. The killing is the first incident of political violence since “peace talks” in January between the leaders of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP-RSS in Kannur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now