Rift widens between Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat factions over political resolution

The differences within the CPI (M) came out in the open Wednesday, even as the party admitted the differences within the Politburo on the “political tactical line” had affected its work at the center and called for its rectification.

For the first time after its 1988 Calcutta Congress, general secretary Sitaram Yechury presented an alternative minority view, proposing a tactical understanding with the Congress should be kept open to defeat the BJP in the upcoming general elections, after his predecessor Prakash Karat presented a draft political resolution for discussion at the party’s triennial national congress in Hyderabad.

Though the draft resolution was adopted by the Central Committee in January, Yechury had disagreed with it.

Yechury had presented the alternate view before the central committee at the January meeting, but it was rejected by a 31-55 vote. Following this, the Karat-led faction called Yechury’s line a “minority view,” since it did not have the majority support — either in the Politburo or the Central Committee. Yechury enjoys the support of party’s members from Bengal.

According to sources, Karat, while presenting the draft resolution before the more than 700 delegates at the national conference, said that “electoral politics should not be mixed with the political resolution.” Interestingly, the organisational report to be presented before the Party Congress mentions the differences in the Politburo.

“The differences in the Politburo on the political tactical line and its implementation had its impact on the work of the party center. The implementation of the direction of the Party Congress with reference to forging of a broad platform against communalism, the development of class and mass struggles and the efforts to build a Left and democratic alliance and front….All these could not be pursued with a common assessment and single-minded attention as it should have been. There were also differences on how to deal with efforts to build all-in opposition unity,” the report says.

On the political line, the official draft says the main task was to defeat the BJP and its allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces, but maintains this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress.

The Yechury line stresses that “suitable electoral tactics should be worked out to ensure that the primary objective of ousting the RSS-BJP government and its policies is achieved while not entering into any electoral front or alliance with bourgeois-landlord parties.”

