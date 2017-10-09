CPI(M) releases list of 14 candidates for Himachal Pradesh polls

The Himachal Pradesh unit of CPI(M) Monday released a list of 14 candidates for upcoming state Assembly elections. The list includes names of the former mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan and former MLA Rakesh Singha. The list was released at a meeting of the party unit Shimla. The party has decided to field Kuldeep Singh Tanwar from Kusumti Assembly constituency, Vivek Kashyap from Rampur, Lokendra Kumar from Ani, Vishwanath Sharma from Nahan, Munish Sharma from Sarkaghat, Bhupinder Singh from Dharampur, Kunal Bharadwaj from Jogindernagar and Ajay Bhatti from Solan.

Other candidates chosen by the party included Anil Mankotia from Hamirpur Assembly seat, Joginder Kumar from Sujanpur, Sudarshan from Lahaul and Spiti and Bittoo Verma from Palampur. Senior CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha accused both the Congress and BJP of following policies of pro-liberalisation and said the CPI(M) aims to emerge as the third alternative.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App