CPI(M) ready to face elections even if held early: Sitaram Yechury

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is prepared to face general elections even if they are held early, said the party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday. He said the BJP is faced with anti-incumbency due to demonetisation and the GST in Gujarat and a similar adverse public opinion in Himachal Pradesh. The two states would be soon going to polls.

“There is talk (of early elections). Their is anger among people about demonetisation and GST… these two have attacked the livelihood of people.

“I don’t know, (it is) the government, it is their call. But I think anyway we are prepared and the whole country is prepared even if there is going to be an early election,” Yechury told reporters on the sidelines of a party program.

On assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, he said the demonetisation last year and the recent implementation of the Goods and Services Tax have ruined people’s lives.

“There is a very strong anti-incumbency…that I think is on two issues — demonetisation and implementation of GST.

“This has ruined the lives of crores of people. And in both the states this is very palpable. How that manifests itself in voting that we will have to wait and see,” he said.

The Left party always looks for “alternative policies” and not “alternative leaders”, he said.

“But definitely in both the states, as far as the Left is concerned, we have been saying that what we need is alternative policies, not alternative leaders. Neta nahin. Niti chahiye. That is the slogan we have given,” he added.

Asked if there would be any change in the political arena after Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress president, Yechury said one has to wait and see if the new person brings in any policy change.

Earlier, in his address to the party cadre, the CPI (M) leader slamming the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some of the important growth parameters are tapering.

Referring to organisations such as the Hindu Sena, he alleged that “private armies” are ruling the country.

The BJP is resorting to “votebank politics” to consolidate “Hindutva votes”, Yechury said.

He also came down heavily on the Modi government, alleging that constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission and RBI are being manipulated.

Quoting some reports, he said the service sector’s growth and contribution to the GDP are declining and there would be many job cuts in the industry this year.

