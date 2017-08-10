CPIM party office set afire, four injured in Tripura

CPI-M state party Secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that seven activists of CPI-M were injured in the incident and 25-27 bikes were burnt down by the IPFT activists. (By-Abhisek Saha) CPI-M state party Secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that seven activists of CPI-M were injured in the incident and 25-27 bikes were burnt down by the IPFT activists. (By-Abhisek Saha)

A CPI-M party office was set on fire and four party supporters were injured at Khumulwng allegedly by the activists of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), police said today.

SP, Police control, Harkumar Debbarma said, when the IPFT activists set fire on the bikes it engulfed the area and the party office caught fire from the burning bikes yesterday. Four CPIM activists were also injured.

Police recovered 15 burnt bikes from the scene.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state party Secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that seven activists of CPI-M were injured in the incident and 25-27 bikes were burnt down by the IPFT activists.

He alleged that when the leaders and activists gathered in the party office following a party meeting in a nearby hall the IPFT activists attacked the party office.

Dhar said, the IPFT in league with opposition BJP were trying to subvert the atmosphere of peace in the state.

