  CPI(M) MLA CK Hareendran 'insults' woman deputy collector, apologises

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: November 27, 2017 6:48 pm
A ruling CPI(M) lawmaker has courted controversy after a video clip showing him insulting a woman deputy collector in the district went viral.

The incident happened yesterday during a protest by local residents at the nearby Parassala town seeking compensation for the families of two workers killed in a quarry mishap on Friday. When Deputy Collector S J Vijaya reached the spot to announce the compensation to end the road blockade, MLA CK Hareendran allegedly began gesticulating and shouting at her over the compensation amount to be given the victims’ family.

The incident led to an outcry and protest from various quarters, following which Hareendran, representing Parassala Assembly segment, tendered an apology today.

“If any of my words had caused pain to the official, I apologise unconditionally,” Hareendran told a television channel. Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine also intervened and sought an explanation from Hareendran.

Josephine said public servants should not use “unsavoury” words especially towards a woman even though they lose temper. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala condemned the MLA’s behaviour and demanded that a criminal case be registered against him for “insulting” womanhood.

