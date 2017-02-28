CPI(M) hits back at Kiren Rijiju over his ‘Leftists celebrate when jawans die’ remark

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The CPI(M) on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his reported ‘Leftists celebrate when jawans die’ remark. The Left party invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to attack the Minister, alleging the RSS men celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s death. “Who celebrated after Gandhi was killed! ‘RSS men expressed joy and distributed sweets after Gandhiji’s death’ Patel to Golwalkar, 11-09-1948 (sic),” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter.

Rijiju reportedly hit out at the Left parties over Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur’s claims that she received rape threats following her social media campaign against the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

He reportedly said that creating controversy over the student is not right and it is about Leftists who allegedly celebrate when country’s jawans (soldiers) die.

In another tweet, the Marxist leader charged, “Ministers have to work under their constitutional oath to ensure rule of law; currently, they back those who threaten & bully a 20-year old. (sic)”

The Parliamentarian also reiterated Sangh Parivar allegedly uses “threat of violence” as its only weapon against ideas as it has no strength of conviction in its reasoning.

Yechury also accused the RSS of trying to impose its regressive ideas on what people “wear, eat, see, do, or the way you live”.