CPI(M) has turned Kerala into goon’s own land, says BJP

The ruling CPI(M) has turned Kerala, god’s own land, into “goon’s own land”, BJP leader Sambit Patra said on Thursday, blaming the state government for murderous attacks on RSS workers there. Patra alleged that for the sake of their ideology, Marxists could work against the state and divide the country. “The state known for its rich culture and heritage is now being seen in a bad light because of state-sponsored violence against nationalists,” he said. He was speaking at a conference here on ‘Red-Green Terrorism verses Nationalism in Kerala’, organised by a group called the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti.

“Kerala, which is known as God’s own land, has now been turned into goon’s own land by the ruling CPI(M) and its cadres. They are killing all those who oppose their ideology, especially RSS workers, in the state,” Patra said.

He attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the violence, and described the Congress as the ideological partner of the CPI(M).

“If the Left party is the cow then the Congress is its calf” when it comes to ideology, he said.

He also assailed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in Berkeley, calling him a “dynastic yuvraj” (prince).

“Rahul Gandhi feels that only he and his party can rule this country and is frustrated because Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister,” Patra added.

