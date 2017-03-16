Seminar at Nagpur varsity with Sitaram Yechury as chief guest put off

The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) here has postponed indefinitely a seminar where the CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was to be the chief guest. The seminar on ‘Erosion of Indian Democracy: Challenges and Solutions’ on March 18 and 19 was organised by the ‘Post-graduate Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Thought’ of the varsity.

However, Vice Chancellor Dr S P Kane postponed it indefinitely on Wednesday.

The seminar was postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances”, Dr Kane told reporters, refusing to elaborate.

A delegation of Ambedkarite activists led by former state minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut met the Vice Chancellor over the issue on Wednesday. Raut told media that the VC assured that the seminar will held at a later date with Yechury as the chief guest.

