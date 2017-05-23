CPI(M) gearing up for 2018 Tripura Assembly elections: Dhar

Photo for representational purpose. PTI Photo Photo for representational purpose. PTI Photo

The ruling CPI(M) in Tripura is gearing up its party workers to prepare for the Assembly elections slated to be held in February next year, a senior party leader from the state said today.

“The decision for gearing up party workers and units for the next Assembly elections was taken in the two-day

state committee meeting on May 20 and May 21, which party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo member Prakash Karat also attended,” state CPI(M) secretary Bijon Dhar said.

The state committee has appealed all party units in all village panchayats, village committees of ADC and all

wards of municipal bodies to gear up for Assembly elections and every unit of the party will organise vehicle rallies in their respective units and around 1,000 such rallies will be organised across the state before the state goes to the polls.

“Based on the organisational reports and people’s spontaneous participation in different movements and agitations of the party during the last few months, we are confident that the peace loving people of Tripura will defeat

all anti-Left and divisive forces in the next assembly polls and will form the 8th Left Front government in Tripura,” Dhar said.

“Our movement to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood will continue along with the ongoing developmental drive and

the party will strengthen its movement to defeat the conspiracies of opposition parties,” he said.

Criticising the Centre for cuts in MGNREGA funds, Dhar said it is an attack on the livelihood of poor people.

The CPI(M) state committee has congratulated the state government for expansion of social wages, creation of new

jobs, he said adding, large number people from opposition parties are joining the CPI(M).

Giving details of the party membership and its renewal drive, Dhar said during the ongoing renewal drive, membership has increased up to 2.93 per cent, which was 2.24 per cent in 2016.

At present the party has 94,259 members across the state with 27.77 per cent of women, Dhar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now