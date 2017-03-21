CPI(M) for SC adjudication on Ayodhya land dispute

CPI(M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said that the court should adjudicate the Ayodhya dispute. (Source: Representational Image) CPI(M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said that the court should adjudicate the Ayodhya dispute. (Source: Representational Image)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said the Supreme Court should decide on the matters related to the Ayodhya land dispute. Earlier on Tuesday, the top court advocated an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya Ram temple dispute and suggested the parties concerned should make fresh attempt to find a solution to the issue.

“It (the dispute) went to the court because there was no settlement. The main issue is who is the owner of the land. There is a dispute and the court has to adjudicate on it,” CPI(M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said when asked whether his party is in favour of an out-of-court settlement.

The BJP welcomed the Supreme Court’s suggestion of an out-of-court settlement saying aggrieved parties should keep in mind its “sensitivity” while discussing the matter.

However, the CPI(M) leader maintained that the dispute over land ownership could not be settled and hence the matter went to the Supreme Court.

“So the court has to decide on it first then only we will take a call,” Yechury said, adding “The prolonging the issue only lead to communalisation and division in the society.”

