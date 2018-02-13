CPI(M)’s focus is on defeating BJP without siding with Congress

“It is imperative to defeat the BJP government in order to isolate the Hindutva communal forces and reverse the anti-people economic policies..,” the draft says. “It is imperative to defeat the BJP government in order to isolate the Hindutva communal forces and reverse the anti-people economic policies..,” the draft says.

The CPI(M)’s draft political resolution focuses on defeating the BJP and its allies by rallying all secular and democratic forces without entering into an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress. The party, which released its draft political resolution on Tuesday, has underlined the fact that it is “imperative” for the Left party to defeat the BJP to isolate the communal forces.

“It is imperative to defeat the BJP government in order to isolate the Hindutva communal forces and reverse the anti-people economic policies. Thus the main task is to defeat the BJP and the allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces. However, this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party,” the draft says, reports PTI.

The draft has also highlighted that the party will try to bring all left and democratic forces together on a concrete programme to conduct a united struggle and joint movements through which the Left and democratic front can emerge.

The CPI(M) has criticised the Congress and the BJP for being the political representatives of the big bourgeoisie in the country and said that the party cannot have a tactical line which treats them as allies or partners in a united front. The Left party, however, noted that since the BJP is in power today, it remains the main threat for the Left party and thus the CPI(M) cannot have a political line of treating both the BJP and the Congress as “equal dangers”.

