CPI(M) condemns ‘silencing’ of Tripura scribe Santanu Bhowmick

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday condemned the killing of a journalist in Tripura saying it shows a clear pattern of “silencing” of progressive journalists. In a statement issued in New Delhi, the CPI(M) Politburo accused “BJP-backed IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) miscreants” for the killing of Santanu Bhowmick and demanded that the culprits be brought to book immediately.

Comparing the killing with the recent murder of noted scribe Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, the Left party said the killing of Bhowmick shows “a clear pattern” emerging. “There is a clear pattern in this employed by the RSS-BJP, particularly in the states where elections are due, of silencing progressive journalists and the dissemination of truth to the people,” the CPI(M) statement said.

Bhowmick, who worked with a local television channel, was covering a clash between the IPFT and the Tripura Rajyer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the CPI(M), in Mandai area of West Tripura yesterday when he was hit from behind and abducted, a senior police officer said.

Later, Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and rushed to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, he said.

