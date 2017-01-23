CPI(M) condemns police action on pro-Jallikattu protesters

CPI(M) on condemned police crackdown on pro-Jallikattu protesters at Marina beach in Chennai, saying such action cannot be the way forward to defuse situation there. “We condemn the police action by authorities on Marina. (Express Photo) CPI(M) on condemned police crackdown on pro-Jallikattu protesters at Marina beach in Chennai, saying such action cannot be the way forward to defuse situation there. “We condemn the police action by authorities on Marina. (Express Photo)

CPI(M) on condemned police crackdown on pro-Jallikattu protesters at Marina beach in Chennai, saying such action cannot be the way forward to defuse situation there. “We condemn the police action by authorities on Marina. This cannot be the way forward, to defuse the situation. #Chennai,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

In a crackdown, police today started evicting scores of demonstrators from protest venues across Tamil Nadu, particularly from Marina Beach, epicentre of the stir for the past one week, amid reports of stone-pelting and lathicharge at a few places.