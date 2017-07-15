CPI(M), BJP appeal to IPFT to withdraw blockade

Ruling CPI-M and opposition BJP on Saturday appealed to the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) to withdraw its indefinite blockade of the national highway and railway tracks in Tripura, which entered sixth day today. Tripura state secretary of CPI-M, Bijan Dhar, said the indefinite blockade of the national highway and lone railway track at Baramura range in West Tripura district was creating problems for the local tribals and hindering movement of vehicles and people.

“We do not succumb to the pressure of IPFT for creating a new state by carving out the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. But, we are in favour of more autonomy to the tribals, who are comparatively backward. We appeal to the agitators to withdraw their movement for the interest of the people”, Dhar told reporters. He also appealed to the state government to take all possible measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state. BJP also appealed to the IPFT to withdraw the movement.

“We discard the demand for separate state, because it would divide the state and people. We appeal to IPFT to withdraw the movement because it is harmful for the common masses and bringing adverse impact on economy of the state”, Central observer and in-charge of Tripura, Sunil Deodhar said.

“Manik Sarkar is an inactive Chief Minister, who failed to withdraw the movement. It is his responsibility to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the national highway and protect people so that they do not face any problem,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App