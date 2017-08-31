CPI(M) asks Mamata Banerjee to clear stand on instant triple talaq

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

CPI(M) Politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra on Thursday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clear her party Trinamool Congress’ stand on instant triple talaq issue after a minister openly opposed the Supreme Court’s verdict on this. The Supreme Court on August 22 banned the 1,400-year- old practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ among Sunni Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

“We are astonished by the silence of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the verdict. She is yet to come out with a statement on the court’s verdict regrading instant triple talaq,” Mishra, also West Bengal CPI(M) secretary, said in a statement. Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury had openly spoken out against the verdict, he said adding “We want to know what is the stand of TMC and Mamata Banerjee regarding it.

Chowdhury, Minister of State (Independent charge) Mass Education Extension and Library Services and president of West Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, had opposed the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq last week.

