CPI(M) asks Centre to move review petition against ‘retrograde’ SC verdict on SC/ST Act

Joining the chorus against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the CPI(M) Friday urged the Centre to immediately move a review petition against the “retrograde” judgement. In a statement, the politburo of the Left party also criticised the government counsel for not raising objections against dilution of the provisions of the Act.

“Unless immediate remedial measures are taken by the central government to undo the damage done by the judgement, forces inimical to social equality and justice will be further emboldened to perpetrate violence against Dalits.” “The politburo of the CPI(M) urges the central government to immediately move a review petition against the retrograde judgement of the Supreme Court bench,” the statement said.

The party stated that the judgement “ignored” the caste oppression and atrocities perpetrated on Dalits on a daily basis. The apex court order has made the arrests and prosecution of those accused under the Act almost impossible by removing the restrictions on granting anticipatory bail, and imposing a condition that a public servant could be prosecuted only after obtaining permission from the higher authorities, the party statement said.

The apex court had on Tuesday diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the law concerned in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the SC/ST Act.

