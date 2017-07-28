CPI(M) activists attack BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram, damage cars

BJP state committee office vandalised, vehicles damaged. (Source: ANI) BJP state committee office vandalised, vehicles damaged. (Source: ANI)

In connection to the attack in BJP’s office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala police on Friday detained six RSS workers and also suspended two cops. A BJP office was allegedly attacked by the CPI(M) activists in Thiruvananthapuram in early hours of Friday. According to the police, some activities resorted to stone pelting and also vandalised vehicles parked on the office premises. Party sources claimed that at least six cars, including that of the state president, were vandalised.

Local BJP workers have claimed that the CPI(M) members were behind the attack. The police, while speaking to media, said a case has been lodged and investigation is underway. Kerala BJP president Kummanom Rajasekharan was also reportedly present in the party office at the time of the attack.

There are reports that the CCTV footage has showed a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Committee member, IP Binu, and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State Secretary Prajin near the party office at the time of the attack.

A stone pelting incident at CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s residence was also reported. Clashes between the workers of CPM and BJP have been witnesses regularly over the past years.

(with inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd