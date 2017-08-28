CPI welcomes India-China troops’ ‘disengagement’ at Doklam

CPI leader D Raja (PTI) CPI leader D Raja (PTI)

CPI leader D Raja Monday welcomed India and China agreeing to “expeditious disengagement” of troops at Doklam, saying the move “is in the interest of the two countries”. The Left leader said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today spoke with him on Monday over the development.

“(EAM) Swaraj spoke with me over the phone informing (me) about the development. Both the countries have shown maturity and engagement in a meaningful dialogue. It is a good move, one should welcome this,” the CPI national secretary said. Raja said the Doklam stand-off was not in the interest of the two countries because they are engaged in mutual trade and also because they are members of several multi-lateral bodies like the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Considering all these things, the stand-off could not be in anybody’s interest,” the Left added. The government today said India and China have agreed to “expeditious disengagement” of border personnel at Doklam, a statement that comes a week before the BRICS summit in Xiamen for which Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to China. The Ministry of External Affairs said the two countries had maintained “diplomatic communication” and were able to express their views, concerns and interests.

