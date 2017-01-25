CPI to observe Republic Day as `Save Constitution Day’

Accusing NDA government of “sabotaging the Constitution”, the CPI on Wednesday said people should “fight to defend the Constitution”, and the party would observe tomorrow’s Republic Day as `Save Constitution Day’. (Representational Image) Accusing NDA government of “sabotaging the Constitution”, the CPI on Wednesday said people should “fight to defend the Constitution”, and the party would observe tomorrow’s Republic Day as `Save Constitution Day’. (Representational Image)

Accusing NDA government of “sabotaging the Constitution”, the CPI on Wednesday said people should “fight to defend the Constitution”, and the party would observe tomorrow’s Republic Day as `Save Constitution Day’. “Abraham Lincoln defined democracy as the government of the people, by the people, for the people. On Wednesday it has become the government of Narendra Modi by the RSS and for corporate houses….This is nothing but sabotaging of the Indian Constitution and its guidelines,” CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said in a statement at Hyderabad.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“All those who are opposed to the RSS ideology and its pro-fascist agenda are being branded as anti-nationals. Patriotism has become the monopoly of Hindutva forces in the country. In the name of cow protection, Muslim minorities and Dalits are targeted, attacked and killed. An atmosphere of terror is being unleashed all over the country,” he said.

CPI had therefore decided to observe this year’s Republic Day as `Save Constitution Day’, he said.

“False cases are being foisted on university professors, teachers and journalists. All democratic rights are being denied to people, particularly the tribals. There is police raj. It is in the light of such unprecedented onslaughts on our Constitution by the Sangh Parivar and its affiliates with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the last meeting of the National Council of the Communist Party of India held in December 2016 at Hyderabad decided to observe this year’s republic day as `Save Constitution Day’.

“Reservations to SC, ST, OBCs are opposed by the Sangh Parivar for long, alleging that it is vote-bank politics. Now some upper castes in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana are organising themselves demanding reservations. This will ultimately pave the way for cancellation of all reservations…,” Reddy said.

“Demonetisation is a direct attack on the poor people…. concentration of wealth has abnormally increased during the last two years of Modi government and 58 per cent of wealth is in the hands of top one per cent,” he said.