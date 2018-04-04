CPI-ML suspends its lone Jharkhand MLA for casting invalid vote in RS poll

The CPI-ML (Liberation) has suspended his lone MLA in Jharkhand assembly Raj Kumar Yadav for casting an invalid vote in place of voting for the Congress candidate to whom the party had backed. The CPI-ML had decided to vote for Congress nominee in the RS poll on March 23 in Jharkhand, but its lone MLA’s vote was rendered invalid. Media reports suggested MLA’s design behind it.

Congress second candidate Dheeraj Kumar had lost the poll to the Rajya Sabha in Jharkhand. BJP’s Sameer Oraon and Congress’ Dheeraj Kumar Sahu had won the two seats from Jharkhand for the Upper House in the biennials poll in March.

Yadav represents Dhanwar assembly seat in Giridih district. “The party had taken decision to vote for Congress candidate Dheeraj Kumar in the (March 23) Rajya Sabha election. Possibly due to a technical flaw his vote was cancelled,” a party release said here.

The CPI-ML (Liberation) office Secretary Sukhdev Prasad said quoting release that Yadav has been suspended following the “technical flaw” that led to the cancellation of the vote. The party’s probe committee would look into it.

