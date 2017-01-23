CPI (ML) demands K N Ramachandran’s release

The Central Committee of the CPI (ML) Red Star has demanded the immediate release of KN Ramachandran. The General Secretary of CPI (ML) Red Star has been missing since Sunday evening. He is reported to have contacted a friend after reaching Howrah by train from Lucknow. Ramachandran had reached Kolkata to express his solidarity with those protesting against the setting up of a sub-station of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. CPI (ML) Redstar has been in the forefront of the protests against the substation.

The Central Committee alleged that it suspects that West Bengal’s Special Police has taken Ramachandran into custody and is holding him at an undisclosed location.Two people were killed as protests turned violent Tuesday. The duo were killed by stray bullets, reports said. Farmers have been demanding better compensation for the land acquired. They have also been protesting against the erection of utility towers by PGCIL in fields. There have also been allegations that the locals will be harmed by the hazardous emissions from the power grid.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd