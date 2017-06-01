CPI-M making more efforts to strengthen party: Prakash Karat

CPI (M) politburo member Prakash Karat. (File Photo) CPI (M) politburo member Prakash Karat. (File Photo)

CPI-M is making more efforts to strengthen the party base, instead of concentrating on increasing its strength in legislatures, party’s politburo member Prakash Karat said today.

Replying to a question on the decreasing presence in the legislatures and erosion of party base of late, Karat told reporters here that though there was a fall in the presence, the party was not concentrating on the issue.

“Instead, party is making efforts to strengthen its independent activities and strengthen it.Soon you will see the result,” he said.

On Presidential elections, Karat, here to participate in the two-day state committee meeting of the CPI-M, said the opposition parties have already discussed the issue.

Stating that the parties wanted a consensus candidate as president, he said the announcement from the ruling party was awaited to take up further discussion.

Asked about the slowdown in GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 at 6.1 per cent, Karat said the fall in the growth was natural and expected.

It was the impact of the demonetisation, effect of which will be felt in the coming years, he said.

Moreover, it (percentage) was underestimated, he said.

Asked about the central notification on ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, Karat termed it as unconstitutional, anti-federal and encroachment on the rights of the states.

The state committee will take stock of the political situation prevailing at the national and state levels, Karat added.

