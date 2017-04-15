Kerala: CPI-M asks front partner to stop making controversial remarks against government      

Photo for representational purpose. (Source: File Photo) Photo for representational purpose. (Source: File Photo)

CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday asked CPI, a key partner in the ruling LDF, to refrain from airing differences publicly against the government, as opposition would use it as a tool. While criticising government on policy matters was welcome, Front leaders should desist making controversial statements as it would weaken the government, party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here.

LDF should stand united and not give a tool to the opposition to attack the government, either through their words or actions, he said.

The leader’s remarks comes just days after CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran had come down strongly against the government on various issues, including the April 5 agitation by the mother of a deceased student, causing deep embarrassment to the ruling front.

In a nearly two hour long press meet, Balakrishnan responded to the issues raised by the CPI leader. “LDF allies should act more vigilantly. Circumstances, in which political rivals derive mileage, should not be created.”

“It is natural for different political parties to have different views and opinions on issues. But, expressing such differences openly, especially when the front is in power, will weaken the administration,” he said.

Balakrishnan said he agreed with the Chief Minister’s statement that the strike by relatives of the deceased student Jishnu before the DGP office was unnecessary.

“There was no need for the agitation front of DGP office and there was no police highhandedness,” he said.

On the differences in the LDF over eviction of encroachers in Munnar and Devikulam, he said CPI(M) was against all kinds of encroachments and illegal constructions.

Besides evicting encroachers, the distribution of title deeds should be completed at the earliest, he said.

There was nothing wrong in the appointment of Raman Srivastava as adviser to state Police, Balakrishnan said adding the officer had served as the DGP during the tenure of the previous LDF government after his name was cleared.

Welcoming the marxist leader’s remarks, Kanam Rajendran said the CPI welcomed any type of discussions.

“We also feel that government and coalition partners should strive not to give any tool to the opposition (to attack the government),” he said at Kottayam.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the rift in LDF has come to the fore. “This is a coalition of fighting partners.There is nothing wrong in what the CPI leader had said,” Chennithala said in Delhi.

