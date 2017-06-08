CPI leader wants PM Narendra Modi to condemn bid to manhandle Sitaram Yechury

CPI national secretary K Narayana on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should condemn the attempt to ‘manhandle’ CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury by two members of a fringe Hindutva outfit. Talking to reporters in Coimbatore, he alleged that such attacks “unleashed by RSS hooligans” clearly showed the “dictatorship mentality of ruling BJP”.

“Prime Minister Modi should condemn such attacks,” he said referring to Wednesday’s incident in which two members of Hindu Sena barged into the CPI(M) headquarters in New Delhi and tried to “manhandle” Yechury. CPI-M has blamed the RSS for the incident.

Narayana, who is here to attend the two-day meeting of the party’s Tamil Nadu state Committee, said BJP should respect democracy and other political parties.

He also condemned the firing on ‘peacefully’ agitating farmers in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. Narayana alleged that the BJP government was neglecting the farmers just demands such as minimum support price and loan waiver while supporting big corporates.

On reports about Tamil film star Rajinikanth’s possible entry into politics, he said people may accept the actor if he floated his own party. He claimed the actor would be totally rejected if he chose to join BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App