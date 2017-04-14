CPI leader slams Pinarayi Vijayan remarks on Jishnu family

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning. He referred to Vijayan’s statement asking what the engineering student Jishnu Prannoy’s family had gained from their protests. Rajendran added that the Chief Minister’s language smacked of a capitalist’s attitude towards employees.

“This is a question which businessmen used to ask agitating workers,’’ said Rajendran, who has been critical of the way protests of the family seeking arrest of college staff allegedly responsible for Jishnu’s suicide were handled.

Rajendran said that he did not want to take credit for settling indefinite hunger strike of Jishnu’s mother.

“I had discussed the issue only with CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,’’ he said in an apparent reference to Vijayan’s statement that Rajendran had no role in resolving the issue.

Rajendran criticised Vijayan, who remains the undisputed leader in the CPM state unit, for appointing former DGP Raman Srivastava as police adviser. “The Chief Minister has the freedom to decide on his advisers, but Srivastava recalls to mind the names of late Congress chief minister K Karunakaran and Muslim girl Sirajuneeza’ (who died in police firing in 1991 that Srivastava as DIG had ordered),’’ he said. “The chief minister might be getting a lot of information from the intelligence wing but I have only intelligence input from the general public. The party state executive is not satisfied with the performance of police.’’

He took exception to CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat’s reminder that CPI should remember that it is part of the government in Kerala. “Ours is not the stand of opposition. We are upholding the Left stand,’’ said Rajendran.

