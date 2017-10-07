CPI leader D Raja writes to PM Modi, cautions govt against Railways’ privatisation

Senior CPI leader D Raja (PTI/file) Senior CPI leader D Raja (PTI/file)

Senior CPI leader D Raja on Friday cautioned the government against privatising Indian Railways, arguing that many countries have tried it but the move has not worked anywhere.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raja wrote that recent actions and announcement of the government, and in particular of new Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, on privatisation has caused shock and anxiety among the people. Privatisation, he wrote, is nothing but “inaction in action”.

“While Railways can perform better, it is not the fault of Railways family that it is not running better. The minister and government of the day have full control and it is their responsibility…. Not having the ability to run the Railways should not make it become a victim of privatisation,” he wrote.

“We need change in Railways but not termination…. There is no corporate body in the world which is running such a massive institution. Only a sound and sober government can run Railways in national interest,” he said.

