CPI leader D Raja backs Rahul Gandhi, calls for probe into Jay Shah’s firm

CPI member D Raja (PTI photo/File) CPI member D Raja (PTI photo/File)

Senior CPI leader D Raja on Tuesday backed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the government had transitioned from “Beti Bachao” to “Beta Bachao” and called for a high-level probe into allegations that a firm owned by BJP chief Amit Shah’s son saw a huge rise in turnover after the saffron party came to power.

The Left leader demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah come out with a statement on this issue and that the probe into the allegations against Jay Amit Shah be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. “We support what Rahul Gandhi has said today. He has made a sarcastic comment and sarcasm is very much a part of politics,” Raja said.

Urging Modi and Amit Shah to issue a statement on the matter, he added, “Both claim to be champions of the anti-corruption campaign.” This was the time for them to practise what they preached, the CPI national secretary told reporters in Kolkata.

Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre on Twitter, saying the government had moved from “Beti Bachao” to “Beta Bachao”. Raja said if the BJP claimed that the allegations against Jay Amit Shah’s company were baseless, it should order a high-level probe into the matter under the supervision of the apex court.

The opposition parties have demanded an inquiry into the claims in a media report that Jay Amit Shah’s company saw a massive rise in its turnover after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. The charge was rejected by the BJP and Jay Amit Shah, who had termed the report published by a website “false, derogatory and defamatory”.

