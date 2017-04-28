CPI in Kerala bats for anti-land grab act    

CPI fully endorsed the eviction steps in Munnar and also congratulated Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, CPI nominee in the LDF ministry, for the same. (File) CPI fully endorsed the eviction steps in Munnar and also congratulated Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, CPI nominee in the LDF ministry, for the same. (File)

CPI, the second largest partner in ruling CPI-M-led LDF in Kerala, today pitched for an anti-land grab Act with penal provisions to check encroachments considering the situation in the state.

“Inadequacies in the existing ‘Kerala Land Conservancy Act to check unauthorised occupation of government land is known to all,” CPI state secretary Kannam Rajendran told reporters after a two-day party executive council here.

Hence government should consider a new law similar to the one in Andhra Pradesh with suitable punishment for land grabbers for the state, Rajendran said. It should have more powers and also have a provision to set up Tribunals or separate courts to deal with land grabbing cases, Rajendran said.

CPI seeking a new law comes against the background of the anti-encroachment drive in Munnar in high range Idukki district which ran into controversy after officials removed a ‘cross’ from alleged encroached government land.

CPI fully endorsed the eviction steps in Munnar and also congratulated Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, CPI nominee in the LDF ministry, for the same, he said. Without mentioning the unsavoury remarks allegedly made by Power Minister M M Mani of CPI-M, hailing from Idukki, against revenue officials engaged in eviction drive, Rajendran said government should ensure that no public servant hinders the work of officials.

He also said there was no difference between CPI and CPI-M on the policy of eviction of encroachers.

CPI also wanted unity of democratic secular forces at the national level to take on the BJP, he said.

Rajendran denied charges from certain quarters that CPI was not keen in taking over land, allegedly encroached by Kannan Devan plantation of Tata group in Munnar, saying the party has no need to protect the group. He also reminded that it was during 1971 the then government headed by CPI leader C Achutha Menon that took steps to recover land allegedly encroached by the plantation through a legislation.

He declined to make any comment on the alleged remarks of the power minister against women.

