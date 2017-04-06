CPI criticises police action against kin of student

Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala (Source: Facebook) Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala (Source: Facebook)

CPI, second largest partner in the CPI-M led LDF government in Kerala, on Thursday criticised the police “high handedness” against relatives of an engineering student, who allegedly committed suicide. CPI State Secretary Kannam Rajendran said police should have exercised restraint and avoided such a situation. “It is an unfortunate incident and police gave a weapon to the Congress-led UDF Opposition to attack the government on the eve of Malappuram by-poll stated for April 12,” the CPI leader said. The LDF has a police policy and government should take action against police officers who violate it, he said.

The administrators should control the police, he said. Attacking the UDF and Congress leaders over their protest, the CPI leader said they were not “sincere.”

Meanwhile, CPI-M politburo member M A Baby also came down heavily on the police for their action and alleged that “police officers who have not understood the police policy of the LDF government are behind this.”

In a facebook post, Baby said there was no justitifcation for the argument that protest and dharna should not be held before the Police Headquarters. Referring to UDF-BJP hartal over the issue, Baby said no one should think that they can use it as a weapon to attack the CPI-M.

The government has taken all necessary legal steps in the case related to Jishnu Pranoy. The party cadres, from branch level to polit bureau member would visit the relatives of Jishnu to regain their confidence, he added.

The state capital witnessed high drama in front of the DGP’s office on Wednesday as police evicted Jishnu’s parents and relatives from the site and arrested them without letting them meet the DGP.

The incident took a political turn, with various parties, including the Congress-led UDF and the BJP condemning the incident and calling for a state-wide hartal on Thursday. Jishnu Pranoy, a first year student of the private Nehru College of Engineering in Thrissur, was found hanging in the college hostel in January last following alleged harassments by college authorities.

