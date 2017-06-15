CPI censures woman MLA Geetha Gopi over daughter’s ‘extravagant’ wedding

Photographs of the marriage, which took place recently at the temple town of Guruvayoor here, had gone viral showing the bride “decked” in gold ornaments. Photographs of the marriage, which took place recently at the temple town of Guruvayoor here, had gone viral showing the bride “decked” in gold ornaments.

The Kerala unit of the CPI on Thursday chastised its MLA, Geetha Gopi, for her daughter’s “extravagant” marriage ceremony, which has caused an embarrassment to the party. Censuring the Nattika MLA, the CPI district executive here said the action was taken as the “ostentatious” marriage had dented the image of the party.

“She (Gopi) has failed to understand that communist leaders should be role models for everyone and they are under the watchful eyes of the society,” CPI district secretary K K Valsaraj said. Photographs of the marriage, which took place recently at the temple town of Guruvayoor here, had gone viral showing the bride “decked” in gold ornaments.

After it triggered a row, the CPI state leadership asked the party’s district council to seek an explanation from the legislator in this regard. Gopi is a two-time CPI MLA from Nattika in Thrissur district. The party is the second largest partner in the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App