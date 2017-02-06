CPI attacks Ravi Shankar Prasad over triple talaq, questions timing of his comment

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

CPI on Monday hit out at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accusing him of raising the issue of triple talaq “in view” of crucial Uttar Pradesh polls and sought to know as to what action the Election Commission will take in the matter. “It is a very serious matter because he is the Law Minister of the country. He has been raising this issue at this point of time…timing of this is important, this is being done in view of the forthcoming UP elections,” CPI Rajya Sabha member D Raja said.

“(Now) it is for the EC to take note…am asking what the EC is going to do?” he asked. Senior BJP leader Prasad had yesterday said the Centre is committed to ending the “evil social practice” of triple talaq and had asked the Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP to make their stand clear on the contentious issue.

He had said the Centre might take appropriate steps to ban triple talaq after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as the tradition “denies” respect to women. The state goes to polls in seven phases starting February 11.