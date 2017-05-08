Cow vigilantism: One more held in connection with assault on farmers

The farmers who were attacked said they had received the cow as a gift from a Muslim friend. The farmers who were attacked said they had received the cow as a gift from a Muslim friend.

Police have nabbed one more person in connection with an alleged assault on two farmers by a group of anti-cow slaughter activists last week. With the arrest of Ashok Kumar, who was caught in Jewar on Sunday, the total number of persons arrested in the case is three.

Anti-cow slaughter activists allegedly beat up two farmers, identified as Bhoop and Jabar Singh, who were taking a cow to their home last week on the suspicion of cow- slaughter. Earlier police had arrested two accused Gaurav and Mahesh.

“One Om Prakash was still absconding,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma SHO Jewar. The farmers who were attacked said they had received the cow as a gift from a Muslim friend.

Significantly, the incident occurred in an area where a man named Akhlaq was lynched in September 2015 by a mob on suspicions that he had consumed beef. The incident had led to a nation-wide furore.

