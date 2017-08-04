Cow vigilantism: No arrest in case of assault on youths in MP

The cop is attached to the Mohada police station which has booked the four persons — two Hindus and two Muslims. (Source: Google Maps) The cop is attached to the Mohada police station which has booked the four persons — two Hindus and two Muslims. (Source: Google Maps)

Police in Madhya Pradesh are yet to arrest any of the cow vigilantes or the policeman who were seen in a video assaulting four youths on the suspicion of carrying cows for slaughter in Betul district.

The police have, on the other hand, booked the four youths who were beaten up under the state’s anti-cow slaughter law and sent them to jail. The cow vigilante attack happened last week and was filmed by someone in the crowd. Two videos of the assault in Dularia village went viral on Tuesday, showing the vigilantes and a policeman assaulting four youths.

The cop is attached to the Mohada police station which has booked the four persons — two Hindus and two Muslims. The police have filed a case of assault against Shyam, Sunder Parate and Manak Gond and five cow vigilantes after the video surfaced. Betul SP Daluram Teniwar said the policeman, who was seen in the video, had acted according to the law.

He said that the police were alerted by villagers about alleged cow smuggling. The villagers were still beating up the accused when a police team reached there and that is why it seemed that they also assaulted the youths, the SP said.

Teniwar said sub-divisional police officer (Bhaindehi), T S Thakur, had been asked to probe the alleged involvement of the policeman. The SP said action would taken if the probe established his guilt. Thakur, however, said he has not received any letter on the probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App