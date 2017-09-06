Congress hails SC direction to appoint officers for curbing cow vigilantism in states

Congress’s communications department head Randeep Surjewala (File photo) Congress’s communications department head Randeep Surjewala (File photo)

The Congress today hailed the Supreme Court’s direction to all state governments to appoint nodal officers for curbing cow vigilantism and hoped the BJP dispensation would come out with an action plan to deal with the “menace”. Congress’s communications department head Randeep Surjewala said the direction would help put a check on “self-appointed vigilantes who made a mockery of law”. “SC judgement is welcome but will PM Modi & Govt of India follow Raj Dharma to hold these band of goons accountable? (sic)” he asked on Twitter.

The Congress leader alleged the PM paid “lip service” for months on the issue of “organised” violence by cow vigilantes and the government shirked responsibility in the Supreme Court saying the onus to take action lies with states. He hoped the BJP would perform its duty to uphold the values of the Constitution and come out with an action plan to deal with this “menace of their own making”.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented and dealt with effectively. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also directed the chief secretaries of every state government to file a status report giving details of action taken to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism.

The bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, asked the Centre to respond to the submission that it (Central government) could issue directions under Article 256 of the Constitution to all state governments on issues related to law and order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App