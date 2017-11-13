Cow vigilantes: CPI(M) asks Centre, Rajasthan govt to ‘abide by SC direction’

The CPI(M) on Monday demanded that the Centre and the Rajasthan government “abide by the Supreme Court direction” and book the culprits involved in a recent incident of cow vigilantism in Alwar district of the state. Condemning the “gruesome” killing of Ummar Khan, a farmer, in Rajasthan by “so-called gao rakshaks”, the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed shock and alleged that the “Rajasthan police registered a case against the victims but allowed the vigilantes go scot free”.

“The politburo demands that the Centre and the Rajasthan government abide by the directions of the Supreme Court, ensure the culprits are brought to book, and the families of the victims are compensated adequately and assured of justice,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The body of Khan, 35, was found near railway tracks on Saturday. Activists allege Khan was killed by cow vigilantes, but Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ramgarh Circle, Anil Beniwal, yesterday said that a preliminary inquiry revealed he was involved in cow smuggling.

The police said Khan and two others were transporting cattle in a vehicle on November 10, when unidentified men opened fire at them. Khan died on the spot. The CPI(M) pointed out that according to an apex court order instructions had been given to the central and the state governments to take strict action in such cases to discourage a repeat in other areas.

“(The SC) has said that in every district a senior police officer should be designated to (deal with these incidents),” the party said. It also demanded that the central government ban all groups indulging in cow vigilantism and moral policing.

The Alwar incident happened months after Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana, was lynched by suspected cow vigilantes in the same district when he was transporting cattle. The April incident had triggered a nationwide outrage.

