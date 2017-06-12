Cow vigilantes attack truck carrying cows, block highway in Rajasthan

Four persons have been arrested and action against seven policemen including a police inspector has been taken for allegedly not taking the matter seriously and reaching the spot late last night, a senior police official said. Four persons have been arrested and action against seven policemen including a police inspector has been taken for allegedly not taking the matter seriously and reaching the spot late last night, a senior police official said.

Around 50 cow vigilantes on Sunday attacked a truck from Tamil Nadu ferrying cows on suspicions of cattle smuggling in Barmer district of Rajasthan. According to police, four people, Chainaram, Kamlesh, Vikram and Jaswant, were arrested for pelting the truck with stones and blocking National Highway 15 in order to stop the trucks. A case was also registered against 50 people for voluntarily hurting public servant and deterring him from discharge of duty.

According to PTI, officials of Animal Husbandry Department of Tamil Nadu had bought these cows from Jaisalmer and were transporting them in five trucks when the attack happened. The truck drivers reportedly had the NOC and required papers and permissions from authorities. “The accused tried to beat the officials. They also tried to set the truck on fire but police reached the spot and prevented them. The officials, drivers and cleaners were rescued and taken to local police station. In the meanwhile, several people gathered there and blocked National Highway 15,” SP, Barmer, Gagandeep Singla told PTI. “The accused pelted stones at trucks and damaged a truck. The cows have been taken to a local cow shelter for the time being,” he added.

Actions were also taken against seven policemen who did not take the matter seriously and reached late at the scene, police said. “The officials informed the police station immediately and sought help but the policemen reached late. On this dereliction, the SHO of Sadar Police Station and six other policemen were shunted to police lines today,” Singla said. SHO Jairam, Sub Inspector Dhruv Prasad, Assistant Sub Inspector Majid and two head constables and as many head constables were shunted to police lines, the SP said.

