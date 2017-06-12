Cow vigilantes attack truck carrying cows, block highway in Rajasthan

Related News
Around 50 cow vigilantes on Sunday attacked a truck from Tamil Nadu ferrying cows on suspicions of cattle smuggling in Barmer district of Rajasthan. According to police, four people, Chainaram, Kamlesh, Vikram and Jaswant, were arrested for pelting the truck with stones and blocking National Highway 15 in order to stop the trucks. A case was also registered against 50 people for voluntarily hurting public servant and deterring him from discharge of duty.
According to PTI, officials of Animal Husbandry Department of Tamil Nadu had bought these cows from Jaisalmer and were transporting them in five trucks when the attack happened. The truck drivers reportedly had the NOC and required papers and permissions from authorities. “The accused tried to beat the officials. They also tried to set the truck on fire but police reached the spot and prevented them. The officials, drivers and cleaners were rescued and taken to local police station. In the meanwhile, several people gathered there and blocked National Highway 15,” SP, Barmer, Gagandeep Singla told PTI. “The accused pelted stones at trucks and damaged a truck. The cows have been taken to a local cow shelter for the time being,” he added.
Actions were also taken against seven policemen who did not take the matter seriously and reached late at the scene, police said. “The officials informed the police station immediately and sought help but the policemen reached late. On this dereliction, the SHO of Sadar Police Station and six other policemen were shunted to police lines today,” Singla said. SHO Jairam, Sub Inspector Dhruv Prasad, Assistant Sub Inspector Majid and two head constables and as many head constables were shunted to police lines, the SP said.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Jun 12, 2017 at 4:12 pmHuman rights threading BJP rule in India. Country Communalizing Hindu Hardliners like radical ISIS and religious extremists. RSS try to make uncivilized evil radical religious bondage society in India. We fight against British rule and we got freedom. Same way all have to fight against these evildoers. Bible says: Rom. 1: 18 - 23, 20 For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse. 21 For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles. Throughout evolution, humans and pre-humans have been eating meat.Reply
- Jun 12, 2017 at 3:12 pmWell done to the Cow Rakshaks. Gau Mata cannot be transported in trucks. She is not an animal. She is our mother . She should be transported only in luxury buses with AC. Anybody caught transporting Gau mata inappropriately , should be mercilessly beaten to death.Reply