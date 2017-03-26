Cow vigilante claims they work in tandem with Rajasthan cops

Kamal Didi was not named in Jaipur hotel attack FIR. She conducted a “sting operation” last year on a group of youths, who would have calves feed on garbage in Jaipur Kamal Didi was not named in Jaipur hotel attack FIR. She conducted a “sting operation” last year on a group of youths, who would have calves feed on garbage in Jaipur

Rashtriya Mahila Gau Raksha Dal president Kamal Didi, whose supporters forced closure of a Jaipur hotel and assaulted its staff on March 19 over beef rumours, has not been named in the FIR in the case. Deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur West) Ashok Kumar Gupta said that they were investigating if and how she was involved even as there are photographs and videos showing her manhandling the staff along with her supporters. He questioned hotel owner Naeem Rabbani’s complaint and said that they will first verify its accuracy.

People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ Kavita Srivastava said that the complaint names the attackers. “…but even Kamal Didi is not named as an accused, as if this was a blind criminal case. The intent of the police to do justice in this case is wanting.” She called the FIR an eyewash. “After the attack, which changed Rabbani’s life and that of his staff, terrorised the Muslim community, the sections applied for the violence that they were subjected to are all bailable.’’

Kamal Didi claims to be working with police to prevent bovine transportation. “With the help of police and a network of informants, I have caught 37 trucks illegally transporting 583 bovines so far,” Kamal Didi, 39, told The Sunday Express. She looked after cow sheds until 2014 when her guru, Acharya Shri Yogendra Arya, called her to Rohtak and showed her a video of cow slaughter. “That day I decided to dedicate my life to him. Then all leaders of Gau Raksha Dal from Haryana, Rajasthan etc gathered and Rashtriya Mahila Gau Raksha Dal was launched.’’

Kamal Didi moved to Rajasthan in 2015. She conducted a “sting operation” last year on a group of youths, who would have calves feed on garbage in Jaipur. She said that they would milk these calves once they grew up before selling them for slaughter. She claimed that four people were arrested after the sting. A dozen complaints have been filed against her for vigilantism, but Kamal Didi said: “No case has ever made out against me as the complaints are fake… police ne sab complaints rafa-dafa karde.’’

