Cow vigilante attack: One more arrested; new probe officer appointed

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later.

One more person was arrested today for his alleged role in the lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan, taking the number of those arrested in the incident to four. Dayanand Yadav, who was seen thrashing the men for illegal transportation of cows, has been arrested, police said. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has reached four, they said.

Meanwhile, the Alwar SP transferred the investigation into the case to Circle Officer Behror Parmal Singh. SHO of Behror police station, Ramesh Chand was earlier probing the same.

16 people were allegedly illegally transporting 36 animals in six pick-up vans. They were on their way to Haryana from Jaipur when the vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles in Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway and thrashed five persons on Saturday They were admitted to a nearby hospital where 55-year-old Pehlu Khan died on Monday night.

