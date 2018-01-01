Cow slaughter probe: Five women held, cops probe if two are ‘minors’

In all, nine people were arrested in the case when police conducted a raid at a house in Islam Nagar area on Friday after receiving information on cow slaughter there. In all, nine people were arrested in the case when police conducted a raid at a house in Islam Nagar area on Friday after receiving information on cow slaughter there.

An inquiry was ordered on Saturday into the arrest of five women on charges of cow slaughter and attempt to murder, among others, in Khatauli police station area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, following allegations that two of those held are minors.

In all, nine people were arrested in the case when police conducted a raid at a house in Islam Nagar area on Friday after receiving information on cow slaughter there.

Muzaffarnagar’s Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Sahdev said, “A member of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen filed a complaint alleging that police had falsely implicated five women in the cow slaughtering case. The complainant alleged that among the five women arrested two are minors.”

Sahdev said, “I have directed Khatauli circle officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter. We will decide the next course of action based on the probe.”

Circle Officer, Khatauli, Rajeev Kumar Singh, however, said, “I have not received any such order so far.”

Khatauli Station House Officer (SHO) Ambika Prasad said, “In their statements before police and doctors, the women claimed to be 19 and and 20 years old. The women and their families have so far not provided any evidence before us to prove that they are minors.”

SHO Prasad said a police team raided the house of jailed gangster Wakeel Ahmed on Friday morning and arrested nine people. Four others, including Wakeel’s younger brother Naseemudeen, managed to escape, he said.

Among the arrested people are Wakeel’s two wives — Reshma and Afsana; Wakeel’s son Ajeem; Naseemudeen’s wife Sehjadi; and Naseemudeen’s two daughters, who the police claim are adults.

The SHO said the remaining three arrested accused are local residents: Sehnawaj, Mehtab, Ashfaq. Wakeel is in jail since the last one month on a separate case of cow slaughter.

The SHO claimed that the accused attacked the police team, but no one sustained injuries.

Police officials claimed to have recovered 10 quintals of beef, five cow hides, two heads and eight legs of cows. Instruments allegedly used for slaughtering the animals have also been seized, they said.

SHO Prasad said the district veterinary officer has confirmed that the seized meat is that of cow.

All the arrested people were produced before the court on Friday. The court sent them to 14-day judicial custody. They have been booked on various charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, and under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, the SHO said.

