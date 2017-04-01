‘Will hang those who kill cows’: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo)

In a brazen statement on Saturday, when Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh was asked by a group of reporters if he will make any law against cow slaughter, he replied: “Will hang those who kill cows,” as quoted by news agency ANI. The chief minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of the recent crackdown against slaughter houses in Uttar Pradesh by the state government led by CM Yogi Adityanath. More importantly, the Gujarat government on Friday amended the state’s Animal Preservation Bill to entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a minimum of 10 years for cow slaughter.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said in a statement that he was not against any food but wanted to make Gujarat vegetarian. “We do not want Jersey cows, but Gir and Kankreji cows instead,” the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the UP government’s crackdown on slaughter houses in the state saying, “In UP cow is mummy, but yummy in Northeast,” as quoted by news agency ANI. The government, on its part, has clarified that the crackdown is only against the illegal slaughter houses.

